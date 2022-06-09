Advertisement

Thunderstorms cause scattered damage, lead to brief tornado warnings

A viewer sent this photo of a tree down along state Route 328 in McArthur, Ohio.
A viewer sent this photo of a tree down along state Route 328 in McArthur, Ohio.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There were scattered reports of severe weather damage Wednesday night after thunderstorms moved through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning around 8 p.m. for parts of Athens and Vinton counties in southeast Ohio. There was no confirmation if a tornado actually touched down.

Much of the Tri-State was under a Tornado Watch that was set to expire at 10 p.m.

Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier made calls throughout the region and came up with the following damage reports:

- Scioto County, Ohio: Trees down in Rarden, Lucasville, and Wheelersburg

- Gallia County, Ohio: Hail dime to nickel size in Mercerville (South Gallia High)

- Athens County, Ohio: Trees down in Laurelville and other parts of the county

- Putnam County, West Virginia: Power lines down in Buffalo; also along state Route 34 near the Jackson County line

- Mason County, West Virginia: Glenwood, many trees down, damage to siding on homes (shingles)

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported several downed trees and limbs near the Hocking/Vinton County line.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

