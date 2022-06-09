Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 North on WV Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 77 North is closed late Wednesday night on the West Virginia Turnpike after a tractor-trailer accident, the West Virginia Parkways Authority says.

The crash was reported before 11 p.m. between the Marmet and Kanawha City exits near mile-marker 93.5

No one was hurt, and there was no leakage from the semi, according to the Parkways Authority.

According to the WV Parkways Authority, the turnpike could remain closed for another hour or longer.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.