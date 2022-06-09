Advertisement

Weekend weather preview, half good, half OK

Lots of outdoor plans counting on good weather
Walking on sunshine
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s weekend preview time as we head into the middle of June. Now while the weather will not be totally dry, overall conditions will be reasonable for outdoor fun. There will be a period of showers Friday night into the first half of Saturday so better Saturday afternoon than morning and better still on Sunday which is the pick day of the weekend ahead!

Tonight looks fine for outdoor theatre (HART in the PARK) and live music (PULLMAN SQUARE). Skies will be breaking for clearing and a late night fall in temperature into the 50s!

Friday will start with patchy fog before morning sun takes over. By afternoon a veil of high clouds will milky up the sky as the next wet weather system tracks toward our region by way of the Missouri and Mississippi Valleys. Those clouds will lower and thicken at night as rain showers arrive after dark then linger into Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon and Sunday improving skies and warming air will return with highs heading into 80s by Sunday.

Next week’s weather is highlighted by heat wave conditions with a few questions to be answered; namely, when will thunderstorms try to provide cooling and just how hot will it get? Some computer models suggest mid 90s with insufferable humidity levels.

But for the weekend suite of outdoor events (Art in Ritter Park, Greenup Kiwanis Run by River, Ceredo Antique Car Show among others) plan on some rain Saturday morning then nice weather by Sunday.

