Charleston mechanic offers tips to make the most of each gallon of gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Porterfield, the owner of JP Auto Repair, said today’s cars are made to get solid gas mileage.

“Our cars are very well-designed, and the government wants us to get good gas mileage, and the manufacturers have to adhere to those guidelines,” he said. “If we can get the most gas mileage from our cars or trucks, then we can save a lot of money on fuel, and fuel is very expensive right now.”

The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is $4.99.

Porterfield said some ways to improve gas mileage is to mind driving habits.

“Safe driving, being very conscientious of how you’re taking off. What happens is when we stop at a stop sign and we take off, make sure you’re taking off not like a jackrabbit,” he advised. “When you’re on the interstate, use cruise control if it works.”

Porterfield said one of the simplest steps drivers can take to improve their mileage is to lighten the load inside the vehicle.

The less weight in the vehicle, the less gas it will take to move it.

Porterfield said it’s one of many things drivers can do themselves to make the most of what you’re paying at the pump.

“Make sure your tire pressure is up. A lot of people tend to run around with less mileage than they should and it takes more gas,” he said. “Mind the check engine light, brakes are very important, a lot of times brakes can be sticking and we’ll need to get them checked out.”

He added, “Routine upkeep makes a big difference, make sure that our cars are running very, very well because all this contributes to bad gas mileage if they’re not.”

While it may be a hassle to change habits, Porterfield said it’s worth it to save some money.

“People are different and people tend to have driving habits that aren’t conducive to good gas mileage, but you can change.”

