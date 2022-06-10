Advertisement

Gloomy weather forecast cancels 9th Street Live Friday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 9th Street Live has been canceled tonight due to unfavorable weather conditions.

9th Street Live will return next Friday June 17th with Massing and Jim Polak.

9th Street Live Schedule – Schedule Subject to Change

  • Friday, June 17, 2022 – Massing with Jim Polak
  • Friday, June 24, 2022 – Of the Dell with the Dead Frets
  • Friday, July 1 2022 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Corduroy Brown
  • Friday, July 8, 2022 – Short & Company with the Huntington Blues Society
  • Friday, July 15, 2022 – Jason Mays Band
  • Friday, July 22, 2022 – Shelem with Dinero Romero
  • Friday, July 29, 2022 – “9th Street is Dead” – Celebrating Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday and the Music of the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more.
  • Friday, August 5, 2022 – Cruise Avenue
  • Friday, August 12, 2022 – The Heavy Hitters
  • Friday, August 19, 2022 – Hello June with Cutler Station
  • Friday, August 26, 2022 – The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally with Madhouse
  • Friday, September 2, 2022 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring Rozwell Kid with Friendly Fire

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company confirms an Olive Garden restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky.
Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky
Kentucky State Police investigating murder on Darby Hollow
Two teens arrested in family member’s murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

Falafels with The Olive Tree Cafe
Falafels with The Olive Tree Cafe
Into the Woods with H.A.R.T. in the Park
Into the Woods with H.A.R.T. in the Park
Jesse Keith Whitley talks dad's Country Music HOF induction
Jesse Keith Whitley talks dad’s Country Music HOF induction
Wine and Jazz Music Festival
Wine and Jazz Music Festival
Gas Tank Getaway | Winfield Watersports Weekend
Gas Tank Getaway | Winfield Watersports Weekend