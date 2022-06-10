Gloomy weather forecast cancels 9th Street Live Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 9th Street Live has been canceled tonight due to unfavorable weather conditions.

9th Street Live will return next Friday June 17th with Massing and Jim Polak.

9th Street Live Schedule – Schedule Subject to Change

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Massing with Jim Polak

Friday, June 24, 2022 – Of the Dell with the Dead Frets

Friday, July 1 2022 - Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Corduroy Brown

Friday, July 8, 2022 – Short & Company with the Huntington Blues Society

Friday, July 15, 2022 – Jason Mays Band

Friday, July 22, 2022 – Shelem with Dinero Romero

Friday, July 29, 2022 – “9th Street is Dead” – Celebrating Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday and the Music of the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more.

Friday, August 5, 2022 – Cruise Avenue

Friday, August 12, 2022 – The Heavy Hitters

Friday, August 19, 2022 – Hello June with Cutler Station

Friday, August 26, 2022 – The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally with Madhouse

Friday, September 2, 2022 - Huntington Music and Arts Fest Night featuring Rozwell Kid with Friendly Fire

