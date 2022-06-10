Advertisement

Into the Woods with H.A.R.T. in the Park

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s the middle weekend of the outdoor musical ‘Into the Woods’ as performed by the Huntington Area Regional Theatre... H.A.R.T. for short.

Tony Cavalier was on hand for last weekend’s opening show.

The show runs all weekend long and next Thursday and Friday. There is a kids pre-show at 7:30 p.m., with ‘Into the Woods’ starting at 8:30 p.m. and ending under the stars at 11 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket!

