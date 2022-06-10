KRT to move most routes to Saturday schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Using Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation (KRT) is a new part of Mistgy Clepack’s routine.

“This is all brand new, the whole city bus thing is brand new, it’s supposed to be convenient,” said Clepack, who recently moved to Charleston from part of the state that does not offer bus service.

She has also made other major changes in her life.

“The price of gas I can’t afford it, like I really can’t. I sold my car like two months ago, actually,” she said. “I couldn’t afford the upkeep on the car, so this is a lot more convenient and easier for me.”

There is about to be another change in her life.

Starting Monday, KRT will move 13 of its routes to a Saturday service schedule, operating once every half hour Monday through Saturday.

Currently, bus service runs once every 15 minutes Monday through Friday,

KRT’s Executive Director Sean Hill said at a news conference Friday it is a move the agency’s been trying to avoid for months.

“I’m not comfortable making passengers have to gamble on if they’ll know whether or not their bus is going to show up,” he said. “By switching to this adjusted Saturday service, it’s going to be making a guarantee our buses are going to show up on time.”

Hill said currently there are 64 bus drivers at KRT, and the agency needs 81 to comfortably operate.

He said there has been a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

He added new federal requirements to become a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holder went into effect in February.

“The barrier’s been higher than it’s ever been for us,” he told reporters.

He said there is added competition from other businesses that use CDL holders for truck driving offering incentives like signing bonuses.

However, KRT has expanded their overtime benefits.

The agency also is developing an entry-level driver’s training course to offer to potential drivers. It is all in an effort to soon restore regular service.

“By making this minor adjustment, we’ll be able to guarantee that our buses are on time and keep the drivers we have not overworked is super important to us.

Clepack said for now, she’ll work through the changes.

“I’ll have to leave earlier and be home later if it’s every 30 minutes,” she said. “I bet you the buses will be more packed.”

Sunday service will not be affected by the schedule change.

Hill said it is not clear when regular service will be restored.

The 13 affected routes are:

- 1SA St. Albans

- 1WC West Charleston

- 2CC Cabin Creek

- 2KC Kanawha City

- 3N Nitro

- 3I Institute/WV State University

- 5 Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes

- 6 Elkview

- 17 South Side

- 18 Fort Hill/Montrose

- 20 Virginia Street/Capitol Complex

- 22M Montgomery

- 22Q Quicy Mall

KRT is hiring, and bus operators can make up to $22/hour.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.