Man arraigned on felony drug charges after FBI raid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Another man has been arrested in connection with a raid in Huntington Tuesday that involved FBI agents.

Kameron Ziegler has been arrested on meth and fentanyl distribution charges.

He was arrested Thursday in Barboursville.

The other suspect, Kilan Scott Nicks, who is also known as “Low,” appeared in court Friday morning for an arraignment.

Nicks and Ziegler are named in a 14 page federal indictment.

The indictment alleges since at least February of 2022, Nicks and Ziegler have been conspiring to intentionally distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Nicks was arrested Tuesday following the raid by federal agents and Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies at a home on McVeigh Avenue in Huntington.

His lawyers were hoping to get him on house arrest, but the judge ruled for Nicks to remain detained.

It was at the home along McVeigh Avenue a WSAZ crew witnessed law enforcement searching inside a white car and its trunk, as well as inside the home.

Court documents detail how investigators were able to track Nicks and others as they traveled across the country from California to Atlanta to Phoenix so they could get drugs and sell them in the Huntington area.

Investigators say multiple controlled buys were made from nicks and that during one of those buys, investigators determined Nicks keeps guns on him when he’s distributing the drugs.

Those guns, documents show, are “an AR-15 style assault rifle” and another high-capacity rifle.

Nicks remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

His trial date is set for August.

