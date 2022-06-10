Advertisement

McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says

Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of St. Louis on June 7, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old is in custody after a shooting left one man dead in St. Louis City.

Terrance King, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the shooting outside the McDonald’s on the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Kevyn Henderson, 23, was shot in the chest during the incident.

He was not conscious or breathing when officers found him and later died from his injuries.

A probable cause statement says King and Henderson, who both worked at the McDonald’s, got into an argument inside the store.

A manager then escorted King outside and another argument erupted, which is when police say King shot Henderson and killed him.

The statement says there were multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating murder on Darby Hollow
Two teens arrested in family member’s murder
Tornado
Tornado Watch expires throughout much of Ohio Valley
According to court documents, the raid stemmed from a federal investigation that led to one man...
Arrest made in federal drug raid
Joshua Rose and Erica Ross face several charges, including possession of fentanyl, after a...
Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
William Lucas Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday on child sexual abuse...
Man faces child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

While Halloween is still 144 days away as of Friday, trick-or-treat night is already set for...
Trick-or-treat already set for some communities
More gunshots were heard Thursday morning near the scene of where a woman was fatally shot...
Relative of shooting victim speaks out after another shots-fired call in Huntington
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
More gunshots were heard Thursday morning near the scene of where a woman was fatally shot...
Relative of shooting victim speaks out after another shots fired call