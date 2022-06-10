Portion of Route 2 shut down after semi catches fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Northbound lanes of Route 2 have been shut down as emergency crews respond to a tractor trailer fire, officials report Friday.

The fire was reported near the Merritt’s Creek Connector.

Officials tell WSAZ.com they expect the roadway to be shut down for a while, which is not good news for drivers as traffic begins to back up.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.