Advertisement

Portion of Route 2 shut down after semi catches fire

The fire was reported near the Merritt’s Creek Connector.
The fire was reported near the Merritt’s Creek Connector.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Northbound lanes of Route 2 have been shut down as emergency crews respond to a tractor trailer fire, officials report Friday.

The fire was reported near the Merritt’s Creek Connector.

Officials tell WSAZ.com they expect the roadway to be shut down for a while, which is not good news for drivers as traffic begins to back up.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company confirms an Olive Garden restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky.
Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky
Kentucky State Police investigating murder on Darby Hollow
Two teens arrested in family member’s murder
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports.
Woman wanted in connection with Ashland arson investigation
An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Sheriff | 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland facility; accused gunman from West Virginia
While Halloween is still 144 days away as of Friday, trick-or-treat night is already set for...
Trick-or-treat already set for some communities
More gunshots were heard Thursday morning near the scene of where a woman was fatally shot...
Relative of shooting victim speaks out after another shots-fired call in Huntington