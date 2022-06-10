Advertisement

Relative of shooting victim speaks out after another shots-fired call in Huntington

More gunshots were heard Thursday morning near the scene of where a woman was fatally shot while she was lying in her bed.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family member of a shooting victim is speaking out after another report of gunshots in a Huntington neighborhood.

Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Cabell 911 received several calls from neighbors who heard five or six shots around the area of Charleston Avenue, Euclid Place, and 10th Avenue.

Police responded but didn’t find anyone who’d been shot or any suspects.

Willa Mae Eggleston woke up to the sound of the gunfire.

“At first I thought they were shooting at my house,” Eggleston said. “I was terribly scared. My heart was pounding.”

Those shots rang out near the scene of where a woman was hit and killed by a stray bullet last month.

Two weeks prior just a couple blocks away, 63-year-old homecare giver Sheila Eanes was hit and killed by a stray bullet as she was lying in bed.

The bullet went through two walls of her house before hitting her.

Calvin Young, from Michigan, was charged with murder, accused of trying to fire shots at a car on Charleston Avenue. Police say one round hit Eanes’ house.

“Our family is forever changed because of this,” Eanes’ niece, Tosha Roberts, said. “You have personally affected our family’s life, a person who was a wonderful role model to many. We have to live with that the rest of our lives because of a senseless act of violence like this.”

After hearing about another shots fired call in the neighborhood, Roberts is urging those who pull the trigger in such cases to stop and consider the effects their violence can have.

“I just think about all the innocent people going about their daily lives,” she said. “It could’ve been anybody. I would plead for people to please think before you act in a way like this that can harm other people and yourself.”

Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested

