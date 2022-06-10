Advertisement

Trick-or-treat already set for some communities

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While Halloween is still 144 days away as of Friday, trick-or-treat night is already set for the city of Huntington and other parts of Cabell County.

In a coordinated decision by officials from Huntington, the village of Barboursville, and the city of Milton, they decided to have trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

In the city of Huntington, that includes the Westmoreland neighborhood, which is in Wayne County. The decision also includes all unincorporated areas of Cabell County.

