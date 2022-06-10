Warm weather means increase in ticks - what you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is encouraging nature enthusiasts to be cautious this summer due to an increased risk of tick bites.

Ticks can carry several diseases that are transmittable to people, and Ohio is home to three different species: the American dog tick, the blacklegged tick and the lone star tick.

Different species of ticks

While the American dog tick can be found in grassy areas of Ohio, it is the primary way people can get infected with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The blacklegged tick can be found in 70 Ohio counties, including Hamilton, Butler and Clermont . This tick is notorious for potentially transmitting Lyme disease to people. Since 2012, there have been around 2,623 cases of Lyme disease from a tick bite, based on data collected by the ODH.

While the lone star tick was discovered in 1758, it was recently found that it can produce alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) in people, also known as an allergy to red meat, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What is alpha-gal syndrome?

AGS is a potentially life-threatening allergy, and the symptoms occur when a person with AGS is exposed to or consumes red meat, explained the CDC.

According to the CDC, a few common symptoms of AGS include: hives, nausea or vomiting, heartburn, drop in blood pressure, severe stomach pain, shortness of breath or coughing, swelling in the lips, throat, tongue, or eyelids and dizziness. However, symptoms vary from person-to-person they say.

How to prevent being bit by a tick

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a few tips and tricks for those who still want to enjoy the outdoors:

Treat outdoor clothing with permethrin-based repellents, using label directions.

Tuck the bottom of pant legs into socks or boots and shirts into pants to keep ticks outside of clothing.

Wearing light-colored clothing will make it easier to spot ticks.

After being outside, check skin and clothing for possible ticks, along with any outdoor pets.

If a tick is attached, use tweezers or gloved hands to remove the tick. It is important to get as close as possible to the skin for removal.

