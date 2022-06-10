Weekend weather looking up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Bad timing but a fast moving band of showers has arrived in time for Friday evening concerts, outdoor plays and festivals. The rains are mainly light and nuisance in quality, but the timing is poor since many folks don’t like even a light rain pattern when planning for outdoor fun.

The night time rain will impact events like Live on the Levee, HART’s production of “INTO THE WOODS” and the TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH at Chief Logan State Park.

By Saturday despite some leftover showers points east to start, and a late day shower risk points west, the weather will improve with some sun breaking thru by afternoon. Good news for Art in the Park at Ritter, Old Central City Days in Huntington and Trade Days in Lucasville Ohio. Highs will make the upper 70s.

Sunday sees the temperature begin a stout rise as southwesterly winds pump heat and humidity our way. Highs will aim for the upper 80s (feel of 90 again). While a thunderstorm can creep into a hot June afternoon at the pool, most areas will likely miss out on rain.

Next week heat wave conditions will build and with the steam bath conditions we will be back on cloudburst watch!

