Woman wanted in connection with Ashland arson investigation

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) – A warrant for arrest has been issued by the Ashland Police Department in connection with a house fire.

The fire that happened Thursday, June 9 at a home along Evans Street in Ashland is being described by police as ‘suspicious.’

Due to evidence collected at the scene, the Ashland Police Department obtained a warrant for Rachel Mitchell, also known as Riffe.

Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports.

Neighbors are being urge to call 911 if they see Mitchell. Anyone with information regarding the arson investigation is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the tip line at 606-385-3127.

