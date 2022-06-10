WSAZ Donorama exceeds donation goals

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ partnered with the American Red Cross to encourage the community to give back to their community through blood donation.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant and at this year’s Donorama many of you helped the Red Cross exceed their goal.

The Huntington organization hoped to collect 40 pints of blood and ended up having 42 pints donated.

In Charleston the goal was 45 pints and at the end of the day they hit 47.

If you weren't able to give but would like to donate

