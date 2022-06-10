Advertisement

W.Va. lawmaker resigns to take job in Florida

Former WV Delegate Joe Jeffries
Former WV Delegate Joe Jeffries(WSAZ, West Virginia Legislature)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida.

Del. Joe Jeffries submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1.

In the letter, Jeffries said he’s leaving his position because he wasn’t able to find a job in West Virginia that would accommodate his work schedule as a lawmaker.

The Republican’s district includes a group of counties near Charleston.

Jeffries was stripped of his committee assignment and called an “embarrassment” by Hanshaw last year after he posted a sexually explicit video on social media.

