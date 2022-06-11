First Warning Forecast | Scattered rain chances return before intense heat arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the departure of the morning rain, Saturday turned into a decent day with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures especially for this time of year. Scattered shower and storm chances return Sunday and Monday before intense heat takes over for the middle of next week. This means high temperatures will be well into the 90s, with high humidity levels making it feel like 100 degrees or hotter. Eventually, passing showers and storms on Friday break the heat, ushering in a promising start to the Father’s Day weekend with sunshine, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures.

Saturday evening stays dry through sunset with passing clouds. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s by midnight.

Scattered showers return to the forecast Saturday night with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will be around to start the day. A break in precipitation is likely around midday before new showers and storms pop up during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms stick around on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn mostly sunny, dry, and very hot. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 90s with heat indices at or just above 100 degrees.

Thursday stays mostly dry with sunshine, but a couple storms may pop during the afternoon. High temperatures still reach the mid 90s.

By Friday, a better opportunity for showers and storms comes as a cold front crosses. This keeps temperatures in the mid 80s.

Saturday sees a good deal of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s amid lower humidity.

