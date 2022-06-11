First Warning Forecast | Weekend weather looks mostly good, but storms lurk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A week ago, it was looking like wet weather was going to stick around all day Saturday while Sunday dried out. Now, the reverse is looking true. Showers exit early Saturday morning, giving way to a nicer rest of the day. Meanwhile, a new round of showers with a few thunderstorms also possible will approach from the north on Sunday. While northern counties are favored for wet weather as a result, scattered showers can work their way farther south to the I-64 corridor. This activity lingers into Monday before Tuesday and Wednesday dry out and turn very hot with high temperatures soaring to the mid to upper 90s. The only way out of the heat will be another round of showers and storms by Thursday into Friday.

Showers are in the process of moving out Saturday morning. Temperatures are sitting near 60 degrees.

For the rest of the day, drier conditions are expected under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Scattered showers return to the forecast Saturday night with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers stick around on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn mostly sunny, dry, and very hot. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms return on Thursday and Friday under a partly cloudy sky both days. High temperatures reach the 90-degree mark on Thursday before dropping to the mid 80s on Friday.

