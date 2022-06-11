Lincoln County assessor resigns after public intoxication on the job

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County assessor has agreed to resign after being charged with public intoxication at work, county officials say.

Jerome Allen Browning, 39, of Harts, West Virginia, also faces a misdemeanor charge of willful disruption of government process, according to Lincoln County court records.

The criminal complaint shows the incident happened Thursday when Browning was found by courthouse staff sleeping on a couch.

“Seemed to be in an altered state of mind,” the complaint states about Browning. It also states the assessor’s office had to be closed “as a result of the assessor’s current inebriation.”

According to the complaint, the sheriff arrived, and Browning failed a field sobriety test. He admitted to taking too much sleeping medication, saying that it made him sleepwalk. The sheriff found the assessor “on the nod,” court records show.

In April, Browning was arrested on a domestic battery warrant.

Lincoln County commissioners will name an interim assessor until the next election cycle. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

