Local police chief shares perspective on active shooter preparations

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, the response by police is the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department as well as Texas State Police.

South Point Police Chief Chris Majher, a father himself, says each school shooting is closely examined in an effort to become better prepared.

“We always want to take something away from that tragedy as far as what we can learn from it,” he said.

Family members of the victims have questioned why officers delayed entering the school and confronting the gunman for more than an hour.

“I for no moment think any of those officers down there were cowardly in their actions,” Majher said. “I think procedure probably got in the way of a response. Where is the incident command? I think that’s where some of the things possibly fell apart with that. I think that’s where we would probably fare well as far as doing ourselves justice by doing more training with that aspect of it.”

Majher talked about his department’s protocols for a scenario they hope is never realized.

“It is our standing policy here when we train, if it is a hostage situation or barricaded suspect situation, at the moment you hear gunfire, we have believed and assessed at that point negotiations have failed,” he said. “At that point we’re going to gain entry.”

The chief says all their new officers spend time at the North American SWAT Training Association in Columbus, where they do active shooter drills. That training was unavailable for the past couple years because of COVID-19, but it has resumed.

“We definitely want to keep up with our training, and that’s the only thing we can do as law enforcement right now, learn from the tragedy, try to learn something from a bad situation,” he said.

Majher says he encourages officers to keep certain items in their personal vehicles so they’ll be prepared to quickly respond to a call, even if they’re not on duty.

