North South All Star hoops showcased

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -While much of the all-star focus in West Virginia this week has surrounded the North-South football game Saturday, the best basketball players in West Virginia had the stage to themselves Friday night.

The North met the South and for the first time since 2005, the girls and boys will play on the same court in a doubleheader.

In the girls’ game, Halley Smith from Frankfort hit a 3 pointer to beat the buzzer and rally the North to a 60-59 win over the South.

Marshall signee Olivia Ziolkowski scored 17 points and was the South team MVP.

The boys’ game equally entertaining as the South held off the North in a high scoring game 126-122.

West Virginia recruit Josiah Davis was the South MVP with 25 points. Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt led all scorers with 30 points.

Jaidyn West, younger brother of former Marshall star Jarrod West, was the North MVP with 25 points.

