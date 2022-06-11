Advertisement

Police search for suspect after high-speed pursuit

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is on the run after leading police on a high-speed pursuit, according to the Mason Police Department.

Officers with the department attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver on a yellow motorized bike.

Police say the driver, who is believed to be Damon Fisher, was traveling upwards of 100 miles per hour.

The motorcycle was eventually discovered in Ohio, however the driver was nowhere to be found.

There is a warrant out for Fisher’s arrest.

Police warn that if you come in contact with this man to call police or 911.

