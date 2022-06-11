Possible homicide investigation underway after house fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A possible homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday night inside a home in Lincoln County that caught fire, Sheriff G.W. Linville said.

He said the victim’s house was on fire, and oxygen tanks were running. The sheriff and deputies were able to put out the fire and turn off the oxygen tanks.

Dispatchers confirmed a house fire around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Coal River Road in Lincoln County.

No names have been released. The case is being investigated by West Virginia State Police, the sheriff said.

