Runners hit the roads of Pike and Mingo Counties for 23rd Annual Hatfield-McCoy Marathon

Around 500 runners participated in the four races on Saturday.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 23rd Annual Hatfield-McCoy Marathon kicked off in Pike County, Ky. and Mingo County, W.Va. on June 11, with several events including the Jeannie Rivard Memorial 5K, Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon, River Road Half Marathon, and the main event, the Hatfield-McCoy Marathon.

“We are the longest-running marathon here in the state of Kentucky, and also in West Virginia,” said race director and event organizer Alexis Batausa. “Remember, this race goes through two states, so that’s pretty cool, it’s very unique. The history is what’s rich about this race.”

Around 500 runners came out to participate in the four events, with many of those from within the region.

Pike County native B.J. Fuller has participated in marathons in several states, but said he has been participating in the Hatfield-McCoy Marathon Races for eight years.

“There’s just something about your hometown race,” said Fuller. “There’s something about an event that started in your backyard, there’s something about an event that has lasted for over 20 years and it’s still going strong that brings people from all over the country to our neck of the woods.”

Batausa said the event brought runners from 40 out of 50 states and three different countries. All to experience the beauty of Appalachia, the history of the region, and challenge themselves.

“I think people love it because it is one of the hardest races in the country,” said Batausa. “Due to the humidity, the terrain, and everything.”

Batausa and Fuller both said they were thankful for the perfect running weather even if it was a bit damp.

