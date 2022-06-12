First Warning Forecast | Intense heat builds this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered showers and storms along with thicker cloud cover on Sunday kept afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s. However, the humidity was plenty high. More scattered precipitation is expected Sunday night into Monday, then temperatures begin to soar starting Tuesday as a heat ridge builds over the region. This means high temperatures will be in the mid 90s, with high humidity making it feel like 100 degrees or hotter. The intense heat lasts through Thursday then begins to ease Friday and more so into the Father’s Day weekend. Right now, both days of the weekend are still looking quite nice with sunshine, low humidity, and cooler temperatures.

A couple weakening showers are moving across northern parts of the region Sunday evening, while the rest remain dry. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight under a partly cloudy sky.

A new round of scattered showers develops Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s overnight. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will be around to start the day. By the afternoon, isolated storms can pop in the hot and humid environment as high temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. Similar to Sunday, a couple may be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

For Monday night, a squall line with the potential for damaging winds looks to pass through far northern and eastern West Virginia. At this point, it looks to miss our region, but counties like Braxton, Calhoun, and Roane should be aware just in case it tracks farther south and clips these zones.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn mostly sunny, dry, and very hot. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 90s with heat indices at or just above 100 degrees.

Thursday stays mostly dry with sunshine, but a couple storms may pop during the afternoon. High temperatures still reach the mid 90s.

By Friday, there is the chance for scattered showers as a cold front crosses. This keeps temperatures in the upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday see a good deal of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lower humidity.

