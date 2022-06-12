Lincoln Co. neighbor recounts events during murder incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A knock on the door Friday night turned into the greatest shock for Bruce Cooper.

“He told me that he killed Gary and I thought he was joking,” said Cooper.

Cooper says he lives along Coal River Rd right beside Butch Jones who came to his door Friday night to tell him he had killed his neighbor, 68-year-old Gary Linville. Jones, the victim’s brother-in-law is now charged with murder according to State Police.

“He showed me the gun in the holster and told me put two rounds in Gary,” said Cooper.

Cooper said after he talked with him, Jones headed back to his home.

“He went inside his house he told me he was leaving,” said Cooper. “I wanted to call 911 but I wanted to give them more information then just saying he left so I went over and looked at his vehicle and got the license plate and then I called 9-1-1.”

By the time had called 9-1-1, he said Jones was gone. Then Cooper noticed Linville’s home was on fire and called again.

Lincoln County Deputies said when they got to the home they found oxygen tanks running, a fire inside and Linville’s body.

Deputies said they put the fire out and turned off the oxygen tanks.

“It could have been a lot worse there could have been an explosion or something like that,” said Cooper.

Investigating officers said shortly after Jones was found in Kanawha County, arrested and charged with the murder of Gary Linville.

“Just pray for Gary’s family and for Butch’s wife and kids and grandkid that they can get through this the best they can,” said Cooper.

State Police have not yet released any more information including a motive for what happened or how Linville was killed.

