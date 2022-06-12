Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist has crashed and gone over a bridge in South Charleston.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police and Fire, Kanawha County EMS and Sheriff’s Office are all on-scene. Injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.