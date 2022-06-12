Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist has crashed and gone over a bridge in South Charleston.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police and Fire, Kanawha County EMS and Sheriff’s Office are all on-scene. Injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.