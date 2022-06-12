Advertisement

Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(KFYR-TV)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist has crashed and gone over a bridge in South Charleston.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police and Fire, Kanawha County EMS and Sheriff’s Office are all on-scene. Injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
Sheriff | 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland facility; accused gunman from West Virginia
Jones is accused of murder after another man was found dead in a house fire.
Man charged with murder after house fire
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
Fatal crash
State Police investigate fatal accident
Nicks was arrested in connection with a raid in Huntington that involved FBI agents.
Man arraigned on felony drug charges after FBI raid

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 11
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 11
Around 500 runners participated in the four races on Saturday.
Runners hit the roads of Pike and Mingo Counties for 23rd Annual Hatfield-McCoy Marathon
Fatal crash
State Police investigate fatal accident
Police say the driver, who is believed to be Damon Fisher, was traveling upwards of 100 miles...
Police search for suspect after high-speed pursuit