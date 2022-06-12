Advertisement

Ohio Fire Marshal: 3 dead after house explodes in Garfield Heights

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 3 people were killed after a house exploded in Garfield Heights on June 11, Ohio State Fire Marshals confirmed.

Investigators found the bodies of two men and a woman among the remains of the decimated home, located in the 4900 block of E. 81st Street, according to a press release.

‘At least’ 2 bodies recovered after house explodes in Garfield Heights

First responders initially got to the scene at 6:39 p.m. and saw the house destroyed, the release said.

Doorbell camera footage captured what was left of the house engulfed in flames after the explosion, leaving behind a series of smaller explosions.

Doorbell camera captures house explosion in Garfield Heights

Doorbell cameras captured the house explosion that killed 3 people in Garfield Heights. https://bit.ly/3HjAOyB

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, June 12, 2022

The victims were found with the help of the East Technical Rescue Team, the release said.

State investigators, Garfield Heights Fire Department, Garfield Heights Police Department and Dominion Energy still are on the scene.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the explosion.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
Jones is accused of murder after another man was found dead in a house fire.
Man charged with murder after house fire
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge
Police say the driver, who is believed to be Damon Fisher, was traveling upwards of 100 miles...
Police search for suspect after high-speed pursuit
The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water...
Grand opening of Louisa inflatable water park

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Jun 12
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Jun 12
Owner Richard Burchett says the crazy concoctions are all inspired by taste and his own inner...
Food truck serves ‘weird’ hotdogs throughout EKY
Jones is accused of murder after another man was found dead in a house fire.
Lincoln Co. neighbor recounts events during murder incident
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jun 11
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jun 11