Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found...
Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside.

Both were declared dead at a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
State Police investigate fatal accident
Jones is accused of murder after another man was found dead in a house fire.
Man charged with murder after house fire
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge
Police say the driver, who is believed to be Damon Fisher, was traveling upwards of 100 miles...
Police search for suspect after high-speed pursuit
The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water...
Grand opening of Louisa inflatable water park

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, retired Gen. John Allen testifies on Capitol Hill in...
Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
A group of climbers were rescued from a Utah canyon.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Youth group rescued from canyon in harrowing video