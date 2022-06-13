Arson investigation underway in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - While driving around Ohio, it’s hard to miss Ohio Department of Highway (ODOT) crews hard at work, using machinery they depend on every day.

At times, crews will park their trucks and tractors at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department when working around that area in Gallia County.

However, ODOT worker Greg Russell couldn’t pick up his tractor for his next shift. Instead, he came back to ashes.

“Through the night [someone] came here and demolished it, caught it on fire,” Russell said. “We don’t have a tractor any more; it’s gone.”

According to Josh Hobbs, who is the Chief of Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau, two tractors caught fire around 1:21 a.m. June 1.

One of those tractors was operated by ODOT crews, and another was used in the county.

There have already been nearly a dozen arson-related fires in and around the Greenfield Township area, just during the last several weeks. Hobbs says while he believes this incident is connected to those other arson fires, it’s a slight escalation because someone set fire to government property.

“A lot of our mowings are getting behind because that tractor was so valuable,” James Lester, an ODOT worker, said. “They haven’t been able to mow the banks, the safety sight distance … and it’s really impacted the public, too, not seeing around these curves-- deer can jump out right at the front of the car.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 614-752-7106. This number will lead you to their Fire and Explosion Investigations department.

