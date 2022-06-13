Advertisement

Child, 4, killed during shooting in Portsmouth

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 4-year-old died Sunday after being shot, the Portsmouth Police Department reports Monday morning.

Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding shots being fired.

A second caller told officers someone had been hit by a buillet.

When officers arrived, they found Zsailynn Amari Conley, 4, with a gunshot wound.

Conley was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If anyone has information about the incident, Portsmouth Police ask you give them a call at 740.353.4101 or the detective division at 740.354.1600.

No further information has been released.

