Child, 4, killed during shooting in Portsmouth
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 4-year-old died Sunday after being shot, the Portsmouth Police Department reports Monday morning.
Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding shots being fired.
A second caller told officers someone had been hit by a buillet.
When officers arrived, they found Zsailynn Amari Conley, 4, with a gunshot wound.
Conley was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
If anyone has information about the incident, Portsmouth Police ask you give them a call at 740.353.4101 or the detective division at 740.354.1600.
No further information has been released.
