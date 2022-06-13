Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge
Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding...
Child, 4, killed while sitting on porch in Portsmouth
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
Owner Richard Burchett says the crazy concoctions are all inspired by taste and his own inner...
Food truck serves ‘weird’ hotdogs throughout EKY

Latest News

FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on...
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90
DeWine signs bill that reduces gun training requirements for Ohio teachers
Following botched early attempts in the invasion to capture Kyiv and the second-largest city of...
The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial