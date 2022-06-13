Coroner’s office looking for family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Boyd County Coroner’s Office needs your help finding family members of a woman who died in the county.

Coroner Mark Hammond said Mary Noellen Summer, 43, had been living in the 2400 block of Greenup Avenue in Ashland.

Records show that Summer is originally from the Columbus, Ohio area. According to Hammond’s office, she may have offspring in the Ashland or Columbus, Ohio area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-388-2153.

