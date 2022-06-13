Advertisement

Crews repairing 12 road slips on KY 172

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Embankment repairs began Tuesday on state Route 172 in Johnson County.

“You were seeing holes in the road, and it was breaking off and right out there it broke off,” said Linda Moore who lives on KY 172.

Linda and Bobby Moore say they travel the road nearly everyday, and it feels like there’s yet another slide each time.

“It had some bad places it did,” Bobby said. “It always slides when it rains like that.”

Contractor Hinkle Environmental Services LLC are doing the repairs on 12 road slips between mile points 2.40 and 10.22. These developed during two nationally declared disasters.

“It makes you a little nervous you know, because you thought, ‘Well I’m over on this side going down and that’s where the break is at, and you’re like oh no’,” Linda said.

Work will take about four to five weeks to finish, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the repairs consist of drilling vertical steel rails and using horizontal cribbing material to stabilize the roadway.

“You don’t know what’s underneath it, that’s what bothers me,” Linda said. “With the breaks, you don’t know but since they’ve worked on it I can tell a big difference.”

Transportation officials say they are finishing up work on the fourth repair and are encouraging drivers to stay alert.

“Any kind of improvement on the road, it means a lot, it means everything to people that live here,” Bobby said.

Large equipment will be required to do this work, which will block the road during construction, so traffic will be reduced to one lane.

In some areas where the road is too narrow, traffic will be stopped periodically. Drivers can expect delays Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Paving is scheduled to happen in some sections on KY 172 after the road slips are repaired.

