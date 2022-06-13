Advertisement

CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating an exciting birth announcement.

A litter of three endangered Amur tiger cubs was born there, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

Better known as Siberian tigers, when full-grown, they are amongst the largest cats in the world.

While it’s good news for the zoo, it’s great news for the conservation of the species, with only 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.

The three cubs, two males and a female, are bonding well with their mother, who is showing strong maternal instincts.

If all continues to go well, the rare baby tiger cubs will go on exhibit in July.

