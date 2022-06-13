DeWine to sign bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press event Monday surrounding a bill that drastically reduces the training hours needed to carry a gun in Ohio schools.

DeWine will speak at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus with Lt. Governor Jon Husted and the bill’s Republican sponsors, Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction).

The governor has promised to sign the bill, HB99, which the Ohio General Assembly passed earlier this month mostly along party lines.

Ohio is a permitless carry state as of Monday, but those wishing to carry a gun on school grounds still need a permit. HB99 slashes the training hours needed to attain that permit from 728 to 24 for initial approval.

Gun carriers must receive eight additional training hours every year afterward. They must also submit to an annual criminal records check.

The training can be waived if the person has a certificate of completion from an approved basic peace officer training program.

The decision of whether school employees can be armed on school grounds remains up to local school districts, and school districts would have discretion to require additional training on top of the bill’s minimum requirements. They would be on the hook for funding it.

School boards would have to inform parents, by whatever way the board normally communicates with the public, if school personnel are authorized to be armed. Whether parents would know which teachers are armed remains unclear. School districts would be required to keep a list of authorized carriers, but the list would not be eligible for public records requests.

DeWine last week called the 704 hours of training slashed from the permitting requirement “irrelevant to school safety.” He said HB99 ensures the training is “specific to a school environment and contain[s] significant scenario-based training.”

Ohio Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati), a former police officer, agued prior to the vote only “a small portion, a smidgen” of those training hours are dedicated to firearm instruction.

HB99 creates a bureaucratic apparatus under the Ohio Department of Public Safety called the Ohio School Safety and Crisis Center, staffed by a newly created Ohio Mobile Training Team, which would exist in part to help schools develop crisis response plans.

The Mobile Training Team would also take over responsibility for developing the training curriculum and overseeing the approval of persons wishing to carry guns on school grounds, a task currently given to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Republican lawmakers in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting framed the bill, which was first introduced to the Ohio House in 2021, as a measure to prevent school shootings. Indiana University President Pierre Atlas argues that notion is misconceived.

“Teachers have a tremendous amount of responsibility already, and in some ways, they’re asked to be social workers as well as parents in some cases,” he said Sunday. “Now you’re asking them in some cases potentially to use deadly force against one of their own students.”

Atlas contends adding more guns into classroom raises more questions than it answers.

“Where is he or she going to keep that firearm? Is it going to be physically on [his or her’s] body the entire time? If it’s not on her person the entire time, where will it be in the desk?” Atlas posed.

“What happens if, God forbid, there’s a shooter coming onto the campus? You’re in the classroom, and you’re a teacher, and you’ve got a gun. But the shooting is taking place in another classroom. Are you going to leave your students vulnerable to find that potential shooter?”

