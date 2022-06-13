Intense heat and storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Locally strong thunderstorms are crossing the region this evening. These cells have been generated by the intense heating of the day. Any storm tonight could produce power hits due to strong winds or lightning strikes.

The third hot spell of the season has arrived with a sweaty and steam bath vengeance. Unlike the heat shots we went thru in May and early June this one has the earmarks of a jungle heat wave. This time the air is super-muggy and capable of enhancing effects on humans and canines alike.

Monday afternoon highs are cresting near 90 degrees, on the surface not too unbearable. But the humidity levels are the story with levels in the 70% range aided by a dew point temperature in the mid to upper 70s. It’s the dew point that is the weatherman’s true gauge of discomfort and hence the real measure of how we feel. Already this afternoon the heat index has flirted with 100 degrees. That’s more typical of the Amazon or the Congo!

That heat index will only get more uncomfortable on Tuesday and Wednesday when the raw temperature on your porch thermometer hits 95 and the feels like temperature goes above 100 (by some measures 105).

This sets the region up for an EXCESSIVE HEAT ALERT from the National Weather Service which demands prudence in pursuing outdoor plans.

1. Stay hydrated (use the construction workers adage of 2 liters of water for ever liter of Gatorade with electrolytes.) This includes draping a wet towel over your forehead or taking a dash thru a sprinkler.

2. Respect the high sun hours of 11 am thru 5pm as the most intense

3. Wear sunblock to avoid sunburn and keep you someone cooler.

One last concern focuses on thunderstorms. It appeared a squall line of storms in Indiana and Western Ohio would

cross our region in weakened fashion tonight after dark. Let’s watch this storm line carefully just in case it tries to reach super-severe criteria (derecho) late tonight. After all this is the time of year for such events to occur.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.