Ohio Department of Health | First probable case of monkeypox identified in Ohio

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has identified the first probable case of monkeypox infection in an adult male living in Ohio, Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA announced Monday during a virtual press briefing.

Vanderhoff says the evidence is based on preliminary testing done at the Ohio Department of Health’s laboratory.

Confirmatory monkeypox testing at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently pending.

“What I want to emphasis strongly at the offset is that monkeypox does not spread easily between people. And so the risk to Ohioans generally is very low,” said Vanderhoff Monday. “This disease is not like COVID-19, which we know can be spread easily from person to person through the air over several feet.”

In contrast, monkeypox spreads through direct contact with infectious sores, an infectious scab, body fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact, Vanderhoff says.

The Ohio Department of Health urges anyone experiencing symptoms of an unknown rash to contact a health provider as soon as possible.

To date, the CDC has confirmed 49 cases of monkeypox in the United States. Worldwide, there have been nearly 1500 cases confirmed. Officials say no monkeypox-related deaths have been reported.

This is a developing story.

