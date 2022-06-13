Advertisement

Ohio governor signs bill making it easier for teachers to carry guns in schools

DeWine signs bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers
By NBC News
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said Monday he has signed a bill into law that makes it much easier for teachers to legally carry guns in schools.

The measure drastically reduces the amount of training teachers and other staff are required to undergo before they can possess a firearm on school grounds.

Instead of 700 hours of training, teachers will be able to finish in 24 hours.

Gov. Dewine said in a statement that the bill would allow “local school districts, if they so choose, to designate armed staff for school security and safety,” adding that it was more practical than the state’s previous standard.

The new law, which comes just weeks after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, calls for eight hours of prequalification training every year, as well as training on stopping an active shooter, de-escalation techniques and first aid care.

“Our goal is to continue to help our public and private schools get the tools they need to protect our children,” DeWine said. “We have an obligation to do everything we can every single day to try and protect our kids.”

“My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training,” he said.

