Ohio’s “Constitutional Carry” law has gone into effect

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- You no longer need a Carrying a Concealed Weapon permit to be packing heat in the state of Ohio.

Senate Bill 215, which passed the Ohio General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine back in March, has gone into effect.

It makes the Buckeye State the 23rd state in the nation to allow citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

The new law lets you carry a gun and conceal it, as long as you’re at least 21 years of age and a qualifying adult.

But while the law went into effect Monday, the rules are still the same when it comes to where you can and cannot take a gun.

“You can’t take them into bars, you can’t take them into schools, you can’t take them into government buildings,” said Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson. “Also, you cannot have a firearm in your possession if you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

CCW licenses aren’t going away though. Anderson says it may still be a good idea to take a CCW class.

“A CCW or Conceal Carry Permit still has several advantages. One of which is traveling in states that have reciprocity in Ohio. Under the current conceal carry law that went into effect today, you still can’t carry a firearm into states like Kentucky, our neighboring state,” Anderson told WSAZ. “It’s important that people be very vigilant and careful about how they’re carrying it and where they’re carrying it.”

Anderson says when it comes to being in the car, you’re still not allowed to carry a concealed weapon that is loaded and available to the driver within an arm’s reach.

Ammunition would still need to be kept somewhere else in the vehicle.

If you want to get some extra training and take those CCW classes, Anderson says to get a hold of your local sheriff’s office.

“Carrying a firearm comes with it great responsibility, because it can be deadly in an instant,” Anderson said. “It’s important for people to be well trained in their firearm, how their firearm works, so they don’t harm themselves, or harm others unintentionally.”

In a statement to WSAZ, Sgt. Brice Nihiser with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says, “We’re encouraging anyone who chooses to carry a firearm to make sure that you’re doing it safely and legally with the new law change, because it’s a big responsibility to take on.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.