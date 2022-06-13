Advertisement

Portion of I-64 shut down following rollover accident

The accident happened near the 46-mile marker.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash has shut down all westbound lanes along a portion of I-64 Monday morning.

The accident happened near the 46-mile marker between the Nitro exit and the Goff Mountain Road/Cross Lanes exit.

No word on if anyone was injured during the crash.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

