Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Monday, jurors deliberating the fate of a man charged with murdering a Charleston Police officer reached a verdict.
After days of deliberations, the jury found Joshua Phillips, 39, guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Officer Cassie Johnson.
Phillips was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance.
Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.
The State and the defense concluded closing arguments around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, and the jury was handed the case shortly after.
