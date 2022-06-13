Advertisement

Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Monday, jurors deliberating the fate of a man charged with murdering a Charleston Police officer reached a verdict.

After days of deliberations, the jury found Joshua Phillips, 39, guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Officer Cassie Johnson.

Phillips was also found guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Officer Cassie Johnson
Officer Cassie Johnson(WSAZ)

The State and the defense concluded closing arguments around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, and the jury was handed the case shortly after.

This is a developing story.

