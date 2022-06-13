Advertisement

Woman accused of burglary found by deputies hiding in neighbor’s outbuilding

Mindy McCune-Dailey was arrested for burglary, a felony of the second degree.
Mindy McCune-Dailey was arrested for burglary, a felony of the second degree.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s home didn’t make it far before being discovered by deputies, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary was reported along Old US Route 33 in Shade around 11:40 p.m. on June 11.

When deputies arrived, the homeowners advised them they had already recovered some items from the accused burglar.

According to deputies, Mindy McCune-Dailey, 42, was discovered hiding in an outbuilding on a neighboring property.

Sheriff Smith states, “After speaking with deputies, McCune-Dailey confessed to entering the neighbor’s home without permission. Deputies located and seized a number of the victim’s belongings taken by the suspect.”

Mindy McCune-Dailey was arrested for burglary, a felony of the second degree. Dailey also has multiple child support warrants for her arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

