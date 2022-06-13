W.Va. lawmakers hear obstacles to fostering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,600 children in foster care, West Virginia has a significant need for foster parents, and lawmakers took notice Monday afternoon.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families spent nearly two hours with foster parents and agencies that support those families. The goal of lawmakers was to learn more about obstacles to fostering and new ways the state can encourage and increase the number of foster families.

Christy Beaver, a foster parent and coordinator for the SafeHaven Campaign, said better communication is key. She also said policies must be followed in a consistent manner.

Two other foster parents said vaccination requirements for biological children prevent some families from reaching their dream to become foster parents.

Beaver spoke of the need for child care, especially for part-time workers. She also mentioned the need for better training, respite care and money to take care of the children.

Jeff Pack, commissioner for the state’s Bureau of Social Services, said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is rolling out an app-based voucher system through Apple Pay and Google Pay with hopes of helping foster families purchase the items they need.

Lawmakers -- considering that only a limited number of stores accept paper vouchers -- pushed Pack and his agency to better communicate the app system.

Angie Hamilton-Thomas, executive director for Pressley Ridge, said increasing the number of foster parents goes hand in hand with better treatment.

“We have to consider these parents as professional change agents,” Hamilton-Thomas said. “That’s what they are. Our staff that we need to recruit to this field -- professional agents of change that we have to support, and guide, and mentor and give all that our families need to be fully equipped. We’re not here just to fill some beds.”

Beaver said she walked away pleased with the lawmakers’ reception. She said she hopes their interest in vouchers and respite care will lead to change.

Any legislation to come from Monday’s discussion would have to be taken up at another time -- likely next year’s regular legislative session.

The month’s interim meetings wrap up Tuesday.

