3 arrested after search turns up drugs and semi-automatic weapon

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Tuesday after a search of an apartment in Gallia County turned up drugs and a semi-automatic weapon, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of state Route 141 in the Centenary area of Green Township.

Investigators say the search followed a long investigation into narcotics trafficking and turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics, and cash.

Arrested were Marco A. Delgado, 36 of Grove City, Ohio, Cheyenne Bonecutter, 22, of Bidwell, Ohio, and Carla Thacker, 47, of Gallipolis. Deputies say all three suspects were wanted by law enforcement.

Charges will be filed by the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

