911 lines down in Scioto County
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – All 911 lines are down late Tuesday afternoon in Scioto County, Sheriff David Thoroughman said.
He advises anyone with emergencies in the following areas to call these numbers:
- Scioto County - 740-354-7566
- Portsmouth - 740-354-4101
- New Boston - 740-456-4109
The cause of the outage wasn’t disclosed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
