Advertisement

911 lines down in Scioto County

911 call graphic.
911 call graphic.(AP)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – All 911 lines are down late Tuesday afternoon in Scioto County, Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

He advises anyone with emergencies in the following areas to call these numbers:

- Scioto County - 740-354-7566

- Portsmouth - 740-354-4101

- New Boston - 740-456-4109

The cause of the outage wasn’t disclosed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding...
Child, 4, killed while sitting on porch in Portsmouth
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
The accident happened near the 46-mile marker.
Portion of I-64 shut down following rollover accident

Latest News

Tony talks derechos and power outs
Tony talks Derechoes
Gov. Jim Justice today appointed Jarred Cannon of Hurricane to the West Virginia House of...
Gov. Justice makes appointment to 22nd District seat in House of Delegates
W.Va. lawmakers briefed on school safety
W.Va. lawmakers briefed on school safety
Car temperatures can rise quickly
How long does it take a parked car to reach deadly hot temperatures?