911 lines down in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – All 911 lines are down late Tuesday afternoon in Scioto County, Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

He advises anyone with emergencies in the following areas to call these numbers:

- Scioto County - 740-354-7566

- Portsmouth - 740-354-4101

- New Boston - 740-456-4109

The cause of the outage wasn’t disclosed. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.