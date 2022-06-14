Charleston mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler-Goodwin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor posted the news on her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon saying:

“Last night, I tested positive for COVID. I had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and I have received a booster as well. I’m quarantining from my family, while working from home, and working with our city teams via conference calls, texts and zooms. I’m working with my doctor on my symptoms, but I can’t imagine what they’d be like without the vaccine. Please get vaccinated and boosted-it’s not too late. Also, Ellen’s Ice Cream helps. I know this to be true.”

