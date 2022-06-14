Advertisement

Charleston mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected November 7, 2018 as the first female Mayor of Charleston, West...
Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected November 7, 2018 as the first female Mayor of Charleston, West Virginia.(Amy Shuler Goodwin Campaign)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler-Goodwin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor posted the news on her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon saying:

“Last night, I tested positive for COVID. I had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and I have received a booster as well. I’m quarantining from my family, while working from home, and working with our city teams via conference calls, texts and zooms. I’m working with my doctor on my symptoms, but I can’t imagine what they’d be like without the vaccine. Please get vaccinated and boosted-it’s not too late. Also, Ellen’s Ice Cream helps. I know this to be true.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say around 11:35 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street regarding...
Child, 4, killed while sitting on porch in Portsmouth
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder
Fatal crash
State Police release name of fatal accident victim
The accident happened near the 46-mile marker.
Portion of I-64 shut down following rollover accident

Latest News

Jones is in the Boyd County Jail awaiting extradition to Ohio and is charged with arson and...
Man accused of starting house fire arrested by police
fwf
first warning forecast
Fallen tree topples power lines along East Mud River Road in Milton.
Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather
(Source: MGN)
Power outages reported in Ohio