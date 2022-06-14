Advertisement

Fire extensively damages home

Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.
Fire spread from a camper to a home, causing extensive damage to the house in Ona, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire extensively damaged a home early Tuesday evening in Ona, according to the Ona Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say the fire, reported just after 5 p.m. along Paradise Lane, started in a camper and spread to the one-story home with cathedral ceilings.

No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt. Despite air temperatures in the high 90s, no firefighters suffered heat-related issues.

Firefighters say all of the family’s pets were accounted for except one.

There’s no word on a cause yet.

Crews from Ona, Milton, Culloden, Barboursville, and Salt Rock volunteer fire departments fought the blaze. Around 7 p.m., they remained at the scene spraying down the house.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help assist the family.

