Former elementary school counselor pleads guilty to child porn/enticement charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former counselor at Pinch Elementary School in Kanawha County pleaded guilty Monday to child pornography charges and trying to entice girls on social media, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators say Todd Christopher Roatsey, 43, of Elkview, admitted to posing as an 18-year-old man while using a social media application to reach out to multiple underage girls about sexually-explicit activity.

Investigators say Roatsey pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.

The alleged activity went on from October 2019 through the summer of 2021, according to the release from the Department of Justice.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14 and faces between 25 to 35 years in prison.

New details released in former school counselor child pornography case

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.